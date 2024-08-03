Clear Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after buying an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,290,000 after acquiring an additional 156,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,250,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.