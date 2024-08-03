ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 3.6 %

EMO traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 33,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,609. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

