ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

