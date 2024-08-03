ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $44.22.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
