Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 358,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,880. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. Clearfield has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $46.69.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Clearfield by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

