Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Guggenheim

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Cloudflare Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,648 shares in the company, valued at $85,001,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,166,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,001,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 691,210 shares of company stock worth $53,578,881. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cloudflare by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

