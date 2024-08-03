Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $58,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

