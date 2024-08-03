Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CGNX stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 276.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

