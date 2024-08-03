Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COHU. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $41.75.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cohu by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

