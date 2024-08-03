Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COIN. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.27.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.19. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,646,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.