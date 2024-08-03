Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $320.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.27.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,022,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,275. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day moving average of $214.19.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

