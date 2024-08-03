Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $3,135.28 or 0.05160532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $524.56 million and approximately $834,273.65 worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,445,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,309 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
