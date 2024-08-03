Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 5.8 %

COLL opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

