Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Rating Lowered to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion.
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
