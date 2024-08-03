Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHCT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

CHCT opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $562.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.92). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 287.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 79,421 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

See Also

