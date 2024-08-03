Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$12.89 Average PT from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

CMG stock opened at C$13.77 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.85 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$63,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

