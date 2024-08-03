ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $103.98 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

