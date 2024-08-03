ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.04. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $103.98 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

