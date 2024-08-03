ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.77. 7,445,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $103.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

