CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 423,338 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140,034 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,832,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

