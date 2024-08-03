ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 323 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.73) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.99) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.89).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 232 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 195.10 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.20 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

