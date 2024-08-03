ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 323 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.73) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.99) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.89).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
