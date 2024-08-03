Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CPS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 319,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

