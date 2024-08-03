Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.06

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 440103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Cosan Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cosan

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 2,736.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.