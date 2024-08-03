Craig Hallum Boosts GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target to $46.00

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx

GeneDx Stock Down 6.8 %

WGS opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $785.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,073,403 shares in the company, valued at $104,065,425.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 490,343 shares valued at $15,701,354. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.