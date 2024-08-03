Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $162.91 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 358,092,259 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

