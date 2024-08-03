Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Criteo

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $59,849.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,926.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,411. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.