Critical Comparison: MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MDB Capital and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 5 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.90%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -36.73% -31.99% MoneyLion -6.42% -3.02% -1.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDB Capital and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $5.99 million 74.44 -$6.97 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $423.43 million 1.54 -$45.24 million ($2.90) -21.38

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Summary

MoneyLion beats MDB Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

