CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.91. The company had a trading volume of 106,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,339. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $327.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSWI. CL King began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

