CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $306.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $327.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,499,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 181,256 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

