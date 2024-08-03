Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $348.84

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 348.84 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.61). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.61), with a volume of 1 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

About Dalata Hotel Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The company has a market capitalization of £803.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 348.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.24.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

