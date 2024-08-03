Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Trading Down 6.3%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 14,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 96,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative net margin of 66.37% and a negative return on equity of 789.22%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.