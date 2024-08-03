Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.71. Dana shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 309,739 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Dana Company Profile



Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

