DeepOnion Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00080397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008669 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.