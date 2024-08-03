DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,755 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.68.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $13.05 on Friday, hitting $236.00. 3,097,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.31 and its 200 day moving average is $370.05. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.69 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

