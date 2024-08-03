DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 50,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trex were worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 925,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

