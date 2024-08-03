DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,006,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,717 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:HPE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,776,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

