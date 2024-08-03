DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $97,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $123.13. 937,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,090. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.23. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

