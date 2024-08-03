DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,243 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $76,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 1,920,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.