DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $615,558,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,260 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,873,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,781,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

