DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,582 shares of company stock worth $4,073,082 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,941,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

