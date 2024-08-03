DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 145,754 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,754 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $115,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 316.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 218,573 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,113,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. 5,500,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,563. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

