DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 246,352 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,749,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246,352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $64,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 25,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 59.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 239.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,271 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CSX by 141.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 132,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. 13,305,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,860,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.