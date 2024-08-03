DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,531 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.47% of Badger Meter worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $47,359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $10,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 172,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.35. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $210.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Argus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMI

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.