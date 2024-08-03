DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,739 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,399.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Mueller Industries stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. 948,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,471. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.