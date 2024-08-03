Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $18.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,807.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

