Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.67

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as high as C$5.99. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 118,687 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXT shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm has a market cap of C$383.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.67.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$231.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4669388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

