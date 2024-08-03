dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.64 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and $14,632.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00105926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010764 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,656,961 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99828402 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,143.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

