DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.00 on Friday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

