DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Stock Price Down 13.8%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) traded down 13.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.62. 59,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 46,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

DigiAsia Trading Down 10.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49.

DigiAsia Company Profile

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

