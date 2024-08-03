Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,041,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,609 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $59,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

DFUS stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 330,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,677. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

