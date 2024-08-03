Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 614,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,563. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.